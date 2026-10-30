Police identify teen found fatally shot near Hyattsville park

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Authorities have identified an 18-year-old found dead from gunshot wounds near a park. A landscaping worker discovered the body in a wooded area near Langley-Hampshire Park. Prince George's County police are working to identify a suspect and motive.



Authorities have identified an 18-year-old who was found dead from gunshot wounds near a Hyattsville park Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as Jonathan Ventura Ajbal, 18, of Hyattsville. A landscaping worker discovered the body around 11 a.m. in a wooded area near Langley-Hampshire Park, near an elementary school.

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Ajbal was pronounced dead at the scene. Police determined he had been shot, but investigators have not said how long the body had been at the location.

Prince George's County police are working to identify a suspect and motive.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 301-516-2512 and reference case number 26-0057681.

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