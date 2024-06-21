DC teen charged after ramming into police cruisers in stolen car in Arlington

The driver of a stolen SUV that rammed into police cruisers in Arlington has been arrested.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Khairi Jones of Washington, D.C.

An officer observed a parked, unoccupied stolen vehicle in a parking garage in the area of 800 block of Army Navy Drive around 4:58 p.m. Additional officers responded to the scene and a short time later, Jones and a female subject approached and entered the vehicle.

Officers conducted a vehicle stop during which Jones, who was the driver of the vehicle, accelerated and fled from officers, striking an occupied police vehicle that subsequently nearly struck an officer on foot, causing them to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. While he attempted to exit the parking garage, additional responding officers attempted a second vehicle stop.

Officers issued commands to the occupants of the vehicle and the suspect rammed an occupied police vehicle before they were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Police say a handgun modified to be fully automatic, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, suspected narcotics, a stolen license plate, and credit cards not belonging to Jones were recovered.

Jones was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding on police (x3), unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a machine gun in a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm with a high capacity magazine, hit-and-run, eluding, receiving stolen goods and credit card theft (x2).

He was held without bond.