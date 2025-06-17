DC teen arrested for suspected rock throwing assault; police investigate as potential hate crime
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an assault in northeast D.C. that police are investigating as a potential hate crime.
Officers responded to the 400 block of 20th Street at 12:44 p.m. on June 6 after a victim reported that a suspect threw a rock through the window of his home, striking him in the face. LGBTQ+ flags were displayed in front of the home, authorities said.
Teen arrested in assault
What we know:
The suspect fled the scene, but officers located him on June 15 and took him into custody.
The teen, a D.C. resident, was charged with assault with significant bodily injury (hate/bias). Police say the offense is under investigation as a possible hate crime.
Police investigating hate crime
A hate crime designation by MPD does not guarantee that prosecutors will pursue it, officials say. The department’s Special Liaison Branch is assisting with the case.
The Source: Information in this article comes from The Metropolitan Police Department.