DC teachers union president was drunk, speeding in deadly crash: state police

Washington Teachers Union President Elizabeth Davis was drunk and speeding when she killed herself and another driver during an Easter Sunday crash, according to a Maryland State Police investigation.

Troopers say Davis' blood alcohol content was .13 when her vehicle struck the back of a another car on Route 301 near the intersection with Harbour Way in Bowie.

The vehicle she struck was driven by John Starr – a well-known Annapolis musician.

Investigators say Starr was stopped at a traffic signal when he was struck. After the collision, both vehicles reportedly traveled about 230 feet through the intersection.

Starr was pronounced dead at the scene, and Davis was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

In addition to speed and alcohol, investigators say inattention and reckless driving may have been factors in the crash.