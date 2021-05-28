DC teachers union president was drunk, speeding in deadly crash: state police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Washington Teachers Union President Elizabeth Davis was drunk and speeding when she killed herself and another driver during an Easter Sunday crash, according to a Maryland State Police investigation.
READ MORE: Washington Teachers’ Union president Elizabeth Davis killed in Easter Sunday crash in PG County
Troopers say Davis' blood alcohol content was .13 when her vehicle struck the back of a another car on Route 301 near the intersection with Harbour Way in Bowie.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Longtime DC educator and Maryland musician killed in Easter crash
The vehicle she struck was driven by John Starr – a well-known Annapolis musician.
Investigators say Starr was stopped at a traffic signal when he was struck. After the collision, both vehicles reportedly traveled about 230 feet through the intersection.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Starr was pronounced dead at the scene, and Davis was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.
Advertisement
In addition to speed and alcohol, investigators say inattention and reckless driving may have been factors in the crash.