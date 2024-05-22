DC teacher's Porsche stolen from high school parking lot

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft at Woodson High School in Northeast, D.C.

Woodson High School

Police responded to the area of 540 55th Street on Tuesday, May 21, around 1:30 p.m. for the report of a vehicle theft.

According to a police report, a teacher at Woodson high school was teaching her third period class when a witness spotted her vehicle being driven out of the school's parking lot.

The victim, Margaret McLawhorn, believes her keys were stolen out of her purse while she was teaching.

A witness sitting in their car says they saw someone weaving through cars in the parking lot before he entered the Porsche truck and fled at a high speed.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.



