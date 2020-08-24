DC synagogue plans to use cardboard seat fillers during Jewish High Holidays

A historic synagogue in D.C. is taking a decidedly new-school approach to the upcoming Jewish High Holidays.

Instead of empty pews at Sixth & I Historic Synagogue in Northwest, they’ll be full of cardboard cutouts, just like you might’ve seen recently at Major League Baseball games and other sporting events.

“It’s actually a story that begins with heartbreak, which is the profound sense of sadness that we as staff and a lot of our congregants felt about not being able to come together for the Jewish high holidays,” Senior Rabbi Shira Stutman said Monday.

So instead, they’ve started what’s being called the “You In A Pew” campaign.

As previously reported by DCist, here’s how it’ll work: anyone can donate $36 to get a cardboard cutout of their likeness. It’ll then get a seat at the upcoming Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services, alongside fellow congregants – and some very famous Jewish Americans they’re throwing in too. Plans call for cardboard cutouts of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, and others to be in attendance.

“I just think it’ll give us a little bit of joy, which is what we all need this time of year,” Stutman said.

It’ll also help Sixth & I in more ways than one. Stutman told FOX 5, the nonprofit, like so many others, is having a tough time financially now, and this fundraiser will help. Not to mention, Stutman also said it’ll be nice to look out and see some people again, cardboard or not.

“I’m kind of excited to not look before services at who’s there and to be able to sort of glance up in the middle of services and either be able to see, you know, Ida Goldberg over in the corner, or to be able to see Daveed Diggs, like, whichever one would be awesome.”

Anyone is welcome to be a part of the You in A Pew fundraiser. If you’re interested, you can find more info at this link.