DC student wins Doodle for Google contest

Have you opened Google today, noticed anything different? The Google image above the search bar was designed by a D.C. student.

Maisie Derlega, a 12th grader at Jackson-Reed High School, is the national Doodle for Google winner. Her design went live on the Google homepage at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Derlega's design, titled "Family Dinner," was selected out of tens of thousands of submissions.

"Every Sunday night is filled with chaos, laughter, and the smell of food in my household. The standing invitation goes to any friends and family in the area. As my life grows and changes, my wish for the next 25 years is that this tradition remains a constant."



As the national winner, she will receive a $55,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for her school.