Could the D.C. area see its first significant winter storm next weekend?

"There are lots of possibilities," says FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes. "But snow lovers - we got a chance!"

Barnes says it's possible we could see some type of rain / snow / ice mix as a coastal storm takes shape from Saturday night into Sunday.

More details as we get closer to the weekend.

DC snow forecast: Chance for first significant winter storm next weekend

New Year’s Day will be cool and cloudy with precipitation likely by the afternoon. Areas far enough to the north and west in the mountains may see a few snow showers.

Mainly rain showers are expected in the D.C. area.

Temperatures in the 40s are expected all week.