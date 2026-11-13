DC shooting: 6th victim now identified in Logan Circle attack

The Brief D.C. police have confirmed a sixth shooting victim linked to Thursday’s deadly attack. Officials said an adult woman was wounded in the shooting. Witnesses inside the gym said the initial shooting appeared targeted.



D.C. police have confirmed a sixth shooting victim linked to Thursday’s deadly attack in the Logan Circle neighborhood.

Officials said a woman was wounded in the shooting, bringing the total number of people injured to five, in addition to one man who was killed. Police said three women and two men, all conscious and breathing, were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

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The violence began around 8 a.m. Thursday inside the VIDA Fitness center in the 1500 block of 15th Street in northwest Washington, according to investigators. Police said the suspected gunman, 55-year-old Dr. Matt Lambert, fatally shot 46-year-old James Stuart, the manager of the building where Lambert lived.

Witnesses inside the gym said the initial shooting appeared targeted.

Authorities said Lambert then returned to his seventh-floor condominium at The Metropole, located above the gym, and fired several rounds from his patio toward the street. Before the sixth victim was identified, police reported four people were struck on the street, leaving one in critical condition and three with injuries that were not life-threatening.

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Lambert barricaded himself inside his unit, fired at responding officers and started a fire, authorities said. After police negotiators tried to communicate with him for more than an hour, officers heard a gunshot inside the apartment. Tactical officers forced entry and found Lambert dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An early Thursday post on a social media account believed to belong to Lambert read, "My manifesto is an engineering report," appearing connected to a 20-month lawsuit he filed against The Metropole over alleged water damage and mold.

In the aftermath, dozens of residents gathered in Logan Circle to light candles, lay flowers and leave notes of support for the victims. Ward 2 D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto, who lives in the neighborhood, said the community was wrapping its arms around one another following the violence.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.

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