A 10-year-old boy is recovering after being caught in the crossfire of a weekend shooting while walking in southeast Washington with his mother.

The shooting was reported on Saturday, February 17 around 8:22 p.m. in the 3400 block of 13th Place.

Investigators believe the boy and his mother were walking along the street when gunshots rang out. The boy was struck in the leg. He was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening. His mother was not injured.

DC shooting: 10-year-old boy caught in shooting crossfire while walking with mother

Detectives released images of the person they say is considered a suspect in the shooting. The cameras also captured the alleged suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone who can identify the person or the vehicle, or who has knowledge of the incident, is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.