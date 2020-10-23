DC schools prepare for in-person learning

D.C. Public Schools are gearing up to begin limited in-person learning.

Administrators will notify parents by email and phone call Friday if their students are selected for an in-person seat. The goal is to resume some of those in-person classes on November 9.

Options will include in-person instruction classrooms where the daily schedule will be similar to a typical school day. A second option, for "Student CARE Classrooms," will involve a staff member monitoring and advising students as they complete their virtual assignments in a classroom setting.

Approximately 9,000 students will continue on option three, a continuation of virtual learning home.

