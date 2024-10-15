DC schools must adopt cardiac response plans under new CPR Act passed by Council

article

The D.C. Council unanimously passed the CPR Act Tuesday, which will require all public schools in the District to have a cardiac emergency response plan in place.

The bill is designed to ensure that schools are prepared to respond effectively to cardiac arrest incidents involving students, staff, or visitors.

Introduced in November 2023 by Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie and eight other council members, the CPR Act mandates that D.C. schools establish a protocol that includes calling 911, securing an automated external defibrillator (AED), and performing hands-on CPR when needed.

This initiative is part of a broader push to improve safety measures in schools and athletic facilities.

D.C. now joins 13 other states, including Maryland, that have enacted similar policies.

The American Heart Association played a key role in supporting the legislation, emphasizing the importance of preparedness.

According to the AHA, 9 out of 10 people who experience cardiac arrest outside a hospital do not survive, and only about half of bystanders intervene with CPR.

Cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death in the U.S., with more than 350,000 incidents occurring annually, including 23,000 among individuals under 18.

DCPS already requires AEDs in school buildings, but the CPR Act strengthens these measures by requiring clear response plans tailored to each school’s needs.

The AHA and other supporters of the bill celebrated its passage, calling it a significant step toward improving survival rates from cardiac arrest in D.C. schools.

Advocates are urging Mayor Muriel Bowser to sign the bill into law.