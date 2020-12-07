DC schools, daycares account for the majority of COVID-19 outbreaks, according to data

Universities, schools and daycare environments account for well over 50 percent of the COVID-19 outbreaks in the District, according to newly released data from the health department.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

D.C. health defines and outbreak as two or more cases at a location within a 14-day period.

According to contact tracing date developed by the health department, universities and colleges accounted for the largest portion of outbreaks – with 27.5 percent.

READ MORE: DC suspends high school sports at public, private institutions

They say 30 outbreaks were recorded at institutions of higher learning between Aug. 1 and Nov. 26.

Advertisement

School buildings for students in kindergarten through 12th grade accounted for the second-most outbreaks during the same time period, with 17.4 percent; while daycare settings accounted for 13.8 percent.

READ MORE: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announces $1,200 stimulus payment for select residents

Bars and restaurants matched daycare facilities with 13.8 percent.

You can read the complete list by clicking here.

