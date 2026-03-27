Several DC roads to close Friday for First Amendment demonstration near Kennedy Center

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The Brief Several roads in Northwest DC will close Friday for a First Amendment demonstration. Parking will be restricted for hours, and violators risk towing. Drivers near the Kennedy Center should expect delays and consider alternate routes.



Drivers in Northwest Washington, D.C., should expect road closures and parking restrictions Friday as a First Amendment demonstration takes place near the Kennedy Center.

What we know:

Officials say the demonstration is scheduled for Friday, March 27.

From 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., several streets will be closed to through traffic and posted as emergency no parking zones.

The affected roads include:

Jamal Kashoggi Way from F Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

F Street from Rock Creek Parkway to Jamal Kashoggi Way, NW

Officials say vehicles parked in violation of posted emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Local perspective:

Access to parking garages at the Kennedy Center and the Watergate complex will remain open for drivers who need to reach those locations.

What's next:

Authorities warn drivers to expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes.

Officials also say increased pedestrian traffic is expected and are urging motorists to proceed with caution.

All closures and times are subject to change based on conditions.