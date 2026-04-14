DC reviewing contract to relocate major storm sewer under RFK campus

The Brief D.C. Council is reviewing a contract to relocate a major storm sewer running under RFK Stadium. Under the proposed deal, an affiliate of the team would design and oversee the project. However, there are some concerns about possible impacts to the nearby Anacostia River.



The first phase of construction for a new Commanders stadium at the RFK site is getting closer, as a key infrastructure project now heads to the D.C. Council for review.

The District is reviewing a contract to relocate a major storm sewer running under the RFK campus — a critical first step before any stadium can be built.

Dig deeper:

Under the proposed deal, an affiliate of the team would design and oversee the project, costing District taxpayers nearly $50 million.

But even before construction begins, some are raising concerns about possible impacts to the nearby Anacostia River.

What they're saying:

"All of this needs to be managed in such a way that it creates a net benefit for the river and doesn’t aggravate pollution and habitat issues along the river, so we would like to see state-of-the-art storm water management, state-of-the-art sewer management," said Christopher Williams, president of the Anacostia Watershed Society.

"The permitting process for the storm water contract is under Council review, and my hope and expectation is that we move forward expeditiously to get it approved," D.C. Couuncilmember Brooke Pinto added.

Big picture view:

The sewer work is expected to last into 2027 and is just one part of the massive $3.8 billion redevelopment of the 174-acre RFK Campus, which includes the new stadium, housing and retail.

If approved, construction on this first phase could begin as soon as May, with the full stadium project expected to open by 2030.