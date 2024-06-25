DC restaurant offering quiet hours

A restaurant in Adams Morgan, D.C. is now offering quiet hours.

The new concept is to help enhance the dining experience.

The South American restaurant, Ceibo, is now offering patrons quieter dining experiences during Sunday lunch and early dinner. The owners and brothers Juan and Manuel Olivera are trying something new in hopes of creating a more serene dining environment.

Staff have been instructed to lower their voices and avoid clanking silverware or any other loud tasks like moving furniture.

Ceibo quietly introduced this new experience but plan on promoting the new initiative on social media and other platforms.