DC residents express concern as MPD, federal agents set up checkpoint

For several hours Monday evening, more than 30 officers with the Metropolitan Police Department and other federal agents slowed down cars riding down North Capitol Street in D.C.

What they're saying:

"As a concerned neighbor, I cannot deal with it anymore," one resident who did not want to be identified told FOX 5.

He and others came out of their homes with signs, warning drivers that ICE was ahead.

"They are using tactics like this to get rid of our neighbors, get rid of workers get rid of those who help us," he said.

FOX 5 cameras captured a number of people getting pulled over for tinted windows, broken headlights and even drivers who were holding their cell phones.

As officers stopped drivers, neighbors were observing, making sure people's rights weren’t violated.

"The deep concern from neighbors who come outside to make sure that individuals' rights are not violated," said D.C. Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie.

Councilmember McDuffie, who lives in the Ward 5 neighborhood, came out of his house to witness an example of the federal surge.

"There is a deep concern permeating throughout the council," he adds.

Dig deeper:

Amid these heightened tensions, some National Guard members are now carrying their service weapons, which includes pistols and rifles. Armed members have been seen at Union Station, The Wharf and at the Metro Station stop.

Inside the Oval Office, advisor the president Stephen Miller brought up MPD’s crime numbers.

"There’s even accusations that murders and homicides were reported as accidents instead of murders. This is how bad the manipulation of crime data has been in the city," said Miller.

And now the House Oversight Committee is launching an investigation after receiving "credible information."

In a statement to FOX 5, chairman James Comer says the committee is "taking action to investigate these allegations and ensure the safety of D.C. residents and visitors is never compromised."

Local perspective:

FOX 5 asked McDuffie what the council’s plan is if the president decides to extend this takeover after 30 days.

"The council as a body and as an institution is having conversations about what is going on and how to best respond to protect the interest of our city and more than 700,000 residents that are here,"

We did reach out to MPD on the accusation from the White House that they manipulated numbers. We are waiting on a response.