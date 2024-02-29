Expand / Collapse search

DC resident accused of abduction and attempted rape, could face life in prison: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
WASHINGTON - A D.C. resident has been indicted on two felony charges; abduction with the intent to defile and attempted rape. 

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Dykwon Perry Davis of Washington, D.C. 

According to officials, the charges arose from an investigation into the report of a sexual assault that occurred in the late evening hours of February 3, 2024, in the Potomac Yard neighborhood. Officials say the abduction charge carries a potential maximum penalty of life in prison. The attempted rape charge carries a potential maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. 

These charges will be tried before the Circuit Court for the City of Alexandria. 

Davis is currently in the custody of the Washington, D.C.

