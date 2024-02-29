DC Housing Authority officer shot in Navy Yard neighborhood; suspect reportedly barricaded near scene

A D.C. Housing Authority officer was shot and wounded early Thursday morning in the city’s Navy Yard neighborhood, authorities say.

The shooting was reported around 5:45 a.m. in the 400 block of M Street.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says sources at the scene tell her the officer was shot in the stomach and was taken to the hospital. Ramirez says the suspected shooter is reportedly barricaded in a nearby building near the Arris Apartments.

D.C. Councilman Trayon White spoke with Ramirez and said police have identified a suspect and are currently searching for the person. White said schools in the area have notified parents with information regarding updates and delays.

The large response to the shooting prompted a two-hour delay at nearby Van Ness Elementary School. Police are assisting students who have already arrived and transporting them to nearby Jefferson Middle School.

Roads in the area are closed as part of the investigation and police are telling nearby residents to shelter in place and stay inside their homes. Police are telling residents to make sure all doors are locked and secure.

DC Shooting Road Closures

- M Street (Between 4th Street & 5th Street)

- 4th Street (Between Water Street and Tingey Street)

- Tingey Street (Between 4th Street and Bowyer Street)

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.