Tornado warning, flood watches issued for Maryland and DC

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Charles County, Maryland until 3:15 PM.

Bryans Road, Indian Head and Potomac Heights are all under a tornado warning, according to the National Weather Service.

A Flood Watch has been issued for much of the Washington, D.C. region Wednesday as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms threaten the area.

The Flood Watch will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the District, parts of Maryland and areas of northern Virginia.

The showers and storms are expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. The storms could stick around overnight and impact the Thursday morning commute.

DC region under Flood Watch as showers, thunderstorms threaten area

Flash floods are possible, especially in low-lying areas and parts of the region prone to flooding.

The National Weather Service says rainfall amounts of one to two inches are likely, with isolated amounts of three to four inches are possible.

Sunshine with temperatures near 80 degrees Friday and Saturday. A mostly sunny Sunday with a chance of showers in the afternoon.