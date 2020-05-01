DC region parents sound off on recreational soccer clubs continuing with spring season during pandemic 

Soccer or no soccer during the pandemic?

That is the question many parents in the D.C. region told FOX 5 on Friday, they wanted answers to when it comes to some recreational soccer clubs continuing with spring season.

Some parents wanted to know if they’ll get their money back while others were concerned about the health and safety of their kids, if they take the field during the pandemic.

“We all know at this point the right thing is that the Spring season is clearly not happening,” said Alison Demmie whose daughter plays with Loudoun Soccer.

“I think more than anything, we just want them to be a leader in the community and make the right choices as far as not having us unnecessarily go out.”

The club sent a notice to members dated April 28, part of which stated:

“...We have received a number of inquiries regarding our decision to not yet cancel the Spring 2020 soccer season. The position of the Loudoun Soccer Board of Directors is simple: if there is any opportunity to safely get teams on the field this season, we want to do so. As volunteers with a duty to the Club and its members, we are evaluating a wide range of options related to programming. But our fundamental policy objective is to play soccer as soon as possible.”

The letter also addressed concerns regarding refunds or credits for Spring season fees. The club said that while they have made no final decision to cancel the season, they have also made no decisions regarding refunds or credits.

“We continue to evaluate our financial position, both today and for the future, each and every day. If Spring on-field programming becomes impossible, we will make a final decision with respect to registration fees. As a non-profit organization, we manage our financial position very conservatively.”

FOX 5 also spoke with Matt Libber, the executive director of Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds.

He said that on most weekends around this time, almost all 24 fields on the 170 acre land are packed with thousands of soccer players, their families and spectators. Libber also over sees the Soccer Association of Montgomery (SAM) which includes about 8,000 youth soccer players.

Libber said right now, the hope is that if the state reopens on May 15, they are planning to continue with the rest of the Spring season which will go on until June.

“We are just not ready to pull the trigger,” said Libber.

“And basically deny these kids a Spring season that they have already paid for and are looking forward to. Everyone wants to return to normal so the faster we can help do that the better off I think we will be.”

Libber said that the SoccerPlex refunded some money back to the families who are facing hardship during this time. He said the club is also possibly looking into offering the option of transferring customer money into the Fall season.

