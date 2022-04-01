DC region cleans up after thunderstorms, gusty winds and possible tornado move across area

The D.C. region is continuing to clean up after severe weather moved across the area overnight.

Thunderstorms put residents on alert in parts of Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

A possible tornado touchdown was reported near the Tysons Corner area of Fairfax County around 8 p.m. Images from the scene show damage to the pumps and awning of Sunoco Gas Station on Chain Bridge Road.

Today, the National Weather Service is expected in the Tysons Corner to investigate the reports of possible tornadoes.

Branches were scattered across roadways across the region and power outages left some residents in the dark.

Gusty winds expected on Friday with passing showers and temperatures in the 50s. An overall quiet weekend with a dry but cool Saturday and a cloudy Sunday.

