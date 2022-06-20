DC rapper No Savage wanted by Fairfax County Police

A popular D.C. rapper is wanted in connection to Saturday's shooting inside Tysons Corner Mall.

The man suspected of firing shots that led to the chaos in the mall has been identified by authorities as Noah Settles.

While no one was hit directly, three people were injured as they were escaping the gunfire.

Investigators say Settles, also known as No Savage, is a well-known rapper across the DMV with more than 50,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Video posted on social media of the alleged altercation shows Settles getting into a fight with another group on the second floor of Tysons Corner Mall. He can be seen pulling out a gun and firing multiple shots.

We're told the music artist then fled in a black Cadillac with D.C. tags.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis promised the public that the department would find Settles and hold him accountable.

"That's going to happen in short order," Davis said during a news conference on Monday.

Settles is now charged with attempted malicious wounding, three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Investigators say anyone who knows Settles' whereabouts should call police or submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.