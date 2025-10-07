DC ranks in Top 5 'worst' cities in US to drive in: report

article

The Brief WalletHub ranks Washington, D.C. 98th out of 100 in its 2025 "Best & Worst Cities to Drive In" report. Drivers nationwide lose an average of $771 per year to time wasted in traffic. D.C. scored poorly in safety, car thefts and maintenance costs.



Driving through the District can feel like an obstacle course on the best of days — and WalletHub’s 2025 "Best & Worst Cities to Drive In" report confirms DC is one of the worst places in the country to be behind the wheel.

What we know:

WalletHub’s 2025 report ranks Washington, D.C. 98th out of 100 of the largest U.S. cities for overall driving experience, placing it firmly near the bottom of the list. The personal-finance website compared cities across 30 key metrics, including commute times, traffic congestion, road safety, and vehicle costs.

The analysis found that Americans lose an average of $771 annually due to time spent stuck in traffic — and that figure is likely even higher in the nation’s capital, where clogged corridors and limited parking are part of daily life.

Key findings for D.C.

59th in annual hours spent in congestion per auto commuter

97th in accident likelihood compared with the national average

96th in rate of car thefts

89th in access to auto-repair shops

95th in auto-maintenance costs

75th in average parking rates

The city’s high traffic volume, limited road space and expensive upkeep all contributed to its poor showing.

Why D.C. drivers are frustrated

For commuters in the Washington metro area, gridlock is nothing new. Between rush-hour jams on the Beltway, lane closures downtown and rising gas and insurance costs, many residents say they’ve come to expect long travel times and high bills.

The report echoes those frustrations, noting that D.C. drivers face one of the most expensive and stressful environments for vehicle ownership in the country.

The bigger picture

According to WalletHub, the best city for drivers in 2025 is Corpus Christi, Texas, while Philadelphia ranked last at No. 100.

Other major cities near the bottom include New York (97th), Washington (98th), and Oakland (99th).

Transportation experts cited by WalletHub say improving infrastructure, expanding public transit, and reducing congestion could make the biggest difference for urban drivers.

RANKED: The best and the worst cities to drive in

Top 10 worst cities to drive in

Philadelphia, PA

Oakland, CA

Washington, DC

New York, NY

Chicago, IL

San Francisco, CA

Detroit, MI

Los Angeles, CA

San Jose, CA

Baltimore, MD

Top 10 best cities to drive in

Corpus Christi, TX

Greensboro, NC

Boise, ID

Scottsdale, AZ

Laredo, TX

Lubbock, TX

Birmingham, AL

Plano, TX

Austin, TX

Winston-Salem, NC