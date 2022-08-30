DC ranks in top 10 list for happiest holiday destinations of 2022

D.C. has made the top 10 list of happiest holiday destinations for 2022, according to hotel company Club Med.

Club Med says data was collected on pollution, crime, cost of beer, number of outdoor activities, spas and day trips and LGBTQ+ friendliness.

Washington, D.C. was ranked number five in the top 10 list of happiest holiday destinations in North America with a happiness score of 21.2 out of 100. Las Vegas was the number one destination with a score of 27.6.

Here is a full list of North America's happiest holiday destinations in 2022, according to Club Med:

1. Las Vegas, NV - 27.6

2. New Orleans, LA - 26.8

3. Vancouver, BC, Canada - 23.2

4. San Francisco, CA - 22.4

5. Washington, D.C. - 21.2

6. Los Angeles, CA - 19.8

7. Portland, OR - 19.3

8. Toronto, ON, Canada - 19.8

9. Halifax, NS, Canada - 19.8

10. Nashville, TN - 19.3

Club Med also revealed the world's happiest holiday destinations for 2022 and found that Bali was the most popular destination for those in search of a happy, stress-free getaway.

Following Bali, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Barcelona and Amsterdam ranked as the top 5.

Here is their full list of the world's happiest holiday destinations in 2022:

1. Bali, Indonesia - 73.7

2. Las Vegas, NV, United States - 67.1

3. New Orleans, LA, United States - 67.1

4. Barcelona, Spain - 66.6

5. Amsterdam, Netherlands - 64.6

6. Budapest, Hungary - 61.5

7. Vancouver, BC, Canada - 59.5

8. San Francisco, CA, United States - 58.5

9. Dubai, UAE - 56.3

10. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 55.9

Read more about the methodology and more here.