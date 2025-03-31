The Brief WalletHub ranked U.S. cities based on health factors like healthcare, food, fitness, and green space. San Francisco, Honolulu, and Seattle were named the healthiest cities due to high scores in outdoor activity, health insurance, and green space. Experts highlight air quality, public transport, and neighborhood safety as key health factors.



WalletHub is out with its ranking of the healthiest cities in the U.S., stressing that location matters when it comes to health.

Methodology:

Researchers compared 182 cities and examined for different dimensions: healthcare, food, fitness and green space. They then evaluated the four dimensions with 41 metrics, grading them on a 100-point scale.

What metrics were used?

Health Care

Premature-Death Rate

Mental Health.

Mental-Health Counselors per Capita

Physical Health

Family Doctors per Capita

Dentists per Capita

Cost of Medical Visit

Cost of Dental Visit

Cost of Basic Medicine

Quality of Public Hospital System

Hospital Beds per Capita

Adult Health-Insurance Coverage

Youth Health-Insurance Coverage

Share of Adults Who Visited a Doctor or a Dentist in the Past Year

Share of Adults Who Checked their Cholesterol in the Past 5 years

Mammography Screenings Among Women Ages 50–74

Share of Women & Men Ages 65 and Older Who Received Core Preventive Services

Food

Inadequate Fruit & Vegetable Consumption

Farmer's Markets per Capita

Gourmet Specialty-Food Stores per Capita

Healthy Restaurants per Capita

Dietitians & Nutritionists per Capita

Share of Residents Who Say They Eat Healthy

Google Search Interest for "Healthy Eating

Share of Obese Residents: Full Weight

Limited Access to Healthy Foods: Full Weight

Fitness

Share of Adults Who Engage in Any Physical Activity

Well-Being "Physical" Score

Fitness & Instruction Centers per Capita

Average Cost of Fitness-Club Membership

Weight-Loss Centers per Capita

Fitness Trainers & Aerobics Instructors per Capita

Intramural Leagues per Capita

Green Space

Parkland Acres per Capita: Full Weight

Quality of Parks: Full Weight

Hiking Trails per Capita

Walk Score: Full Weight

Bike Score: Full Weight

Physical-Activity Access

City "Greenness"

Recreation Access: Full Weight

Which are the healthiest cities?

Findings:

According to WalleHub, San Francisco, Honolulu and Seattle are the healthiest cities in the U.S. They earned high marks in healthy eating, outdoor activity, health insurance and greenspace.

Shreverpost, La., Gulfport, Miss. and Brownsville, Texas rounded out the bottom three.

What they're saying:

Health experts have also weighed in on WalletHub's findings.

"At a city level, air and water quality, traffic safety, commute times, and availability of reliable public transport (to encourage walking rather than driving) are important," Amy Justice of Yale University said. However, the most important factors have more to do with neighborhood than with city level factors. Safety, green space and sidewalks are clearly important to encourage outdoor activities and exercise."

"Look for excellent healthcare providers: hospitals AND primary care. "Also, cities with extensive recreational opportunities that do not require payment," Russ Molloy of Rutgers added.

Top 10 healthiest cities

Dig deeper:

San Francisco Honolulu Seattle, Wash. Salt Lake City San Diego Portland, Ore. Denver Minneapolis Washington, DC Huntington Beach, Calif.

The Source: The information in this story comes from WalletHub's ranking of the healthiest U.S. cities, which is based on an analysis of 182 cities using four key dimensions: healthcare, food, fitness, and green space. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



