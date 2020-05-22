DC Public Schools to begin new school year on August 31; unclear if in-person or remote

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and city leaders announced that D.C. Public Schools will begin the new school year on August 31, 2020. At a press conference on Friday, officials said it is unclear whether classes will take place virtually, in-person or by using a combination of the two methods.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

School leaders are planning to host a series of focus groups to discuss scheduling options and other needs of families with students in DCPS schools.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know

Also on Friday, city leaders said the District’s summer job program will move forward but will be mostly virtual. The Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program will begin on June 22 and will involve 10,000 young people who have already applied. City leaders say 90 percent of the program will be online and will involve virtual internships and occupational training.

School leaders also announced that all 2020 graduating classes will have virtual graduation ceremonies. Each school will have their own ceremony. Virtual summer school programs – some of which will be used for opportunities to earn credit – will also be offered over the coming months.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

Advertisement

Mayor Bowser announced 105 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported bringing the total of positive coronavirus cases in the District to 7,893.

On Thursday, Mayor Bowser outlined possible reopening plans saying the nation’s capital would only move into phase one if 14 consecutive days of declining cases were reported. Since the outbreak began a total of 418 people in D.C. have died from the coronavirus.

MORE RESOURCES:

Your coronavirus questions answered

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

How to help during the coronavirus pandemic