DC Public Schools shift schedules to train for virtual learning amid coronavirus fears

D.C. Pubic Schools are training educators for virtual learning scenarios in the event in-person classroom instruction is suspended due to conronavirus concerns.

Officials announced that they have moved a scheduled professional day from Friday, March 20 to Monday, March 16 to conduct the training.

"DCPS is accelerating our planning timeline with teachers and school leaders to ensure that our educators are fully equipped to support distance learning as needed," a statements read. "As part of their Professional Development Day next week, teachers and school leaders will focus on academic contingency planning that best serves the entire DCPS school community."

"The schedule will impact both teachers and students. "Instructional contingency plans are underway that will allow meaningful, relevant learning to take place in the event that schools are closed for an extended period of time," the statement continued. "We are developing resources for every level in grades PK-8 and for each graduation requirement course for grades 9-12. These resources will be available both in print and online and accessible to every family."