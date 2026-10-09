DC public schools political ideology survey sparks concerns among some parents

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The Brief A political ideology survey distributed to 10th graders at a D.C. high school raised concerns among parents. Some parents argued the survey targets conservative-leaning perspectives and steers students toward liberal views. A D.C.-based education policy consultant questioned if the survey could bring academic or social consequences for students.



A political ideology survey that was distributed to 10th-grade social studies students at John Thompson High School in Northwest Washington, D.C., has raised concerns among parents who argue the questionnaire targets conservative-leaning perspectives and steers students toward liberal views.

What we know:

The survey was brought to light by a parent at the school who said that their child received the assignment in class. Concerned parents declined to appear on camera out of fear of potential backlash against their children.

The survey includes an introductory disclaimer reading, "This activity is designed to help you notice patterns in your own opinions. It is not a grade, a scientific political test, or a permanent label. You may skip any question you do not wish to answer. Keep your responses private unless you choose to share them."

Questions on the survey ask students to choose between opposing viewpoints on national policy issues, including immigration and voter identification.

On immigration policy, students are asked whether they believe (A) border enforcement and compliance with immigration law should come before expanding legal status, or (B) policy should provide more legal pathways and emphasize humanitarian treatment of long-term residents and asylum seekers.

On the subject of voter ID laws, students are asked whether they believe (A) a free and accessible identification requirement can strengthen election security and public confidence, or (B) identification requirements can burden eligible voters and are unnecessary when impersonation fraud is rare.

What they're saying:

Michael Musante, a D.C.-based education policy consultant, questioned whether the survey risks subjecting students to academic or social consequences if their answers diverge from left-leaning perspectives.

"If you don't answer the closest to what the teacher wants or the curriculum wants, are you going to be singled out? Are you going to be looked at as someone that is problematic politically, and then therefore, do you suffer academically? Do you suffer in that class? Are you then open to ridicule?" Musante said, adding concerns about whether students might be "used as an example of a far-right ideology."

Musante urged the school system to review the materials, stating that the curriculum board needs to take a serious look at whether they are fostering open debate where students can express opinions without facing targeting or backlash from peers or teachers.

Not all parents share these concerns. Jessica Vaughn, a parent at Thompson High School, expressed support for the activity.

"I really don’t see anything wrong with it. I don’t. At all," Vaughn said. "I think that the kids’ opinion should be validated too. I don’t feel like it’s a bad thing."

FOX 5 DC reached out to District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) for comment regarding the survey and is awaiting a response.