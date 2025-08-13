DC public schools calendar: Key dates and information for 2025-26

article

The school year starts at the end of August for public schools in Washington, D.C. Here are some key dates and important information as parents prepare.



Attention parents, it's that time again!

The first day of school is less than two weeks away in Washington, D.C., which means it's time to get ready for the year ahead.

Here's a guide to everything you need to know for the 2025-26 District of Columbia public school year, including key dates and health requirements, along with meal and transportation information:

DC public school calendar

What we know:

The District of Columbia Public Schools will welcome students at the end of August. Here are some dates to keep in mind:

August 25: First day of school

August 28: First day of school for pre-K students

September 1: Schools closed for Labor Day

September 23-24: Schools closed for Rosh Hashanah

October 9: Schools closed for Parent-Teacher Conference Day

October 10: PD for staff/ no school for students

October 13: Schools closed for Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples' Day

November 3: Half-day records and half-day wellness/ no school for students

November 11: Schools closed for Veterans Day

November 26-28: Schools closed for Thanksgiving Recess

December 22-January 1: Schools closed for Winter Recess

January 2 : PD for staff/ no school for students

January 19: Schools closed for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 26: Half-day PD and Half-day Records Day/ no school for students

February 13: PD for staff/ no school for students

February 16: Holiday for students

March 12: Schools closed for Parent-Teacher Conference Day

March 13: Wellness Day/ no school for students

April 6: Half-day records and half-day wellness/ no school for students

April 13-17: Spring recess for students

May 25: Schools closed for Memorial Day

June 5: Last day for seniors

June 16: No school for students

June 17: Last day for students

For a full list of days off, early dismissals, conferences and religious observances, you can access the full school calendar online.

Health requirements

Dig deeper:

Before school starts, students are required to complete a health physical, oral health assessment and be up-to-date with certain immunizations.

The District of Columbia Public Schools requires a series of medical forms to be turned in as part of the enrollment process.

Free meals

What you can do:

School breakfast, after-school snacks and after-school meals are free for all DCPS students who qualify for the Free and Reduced-Price Means program.

You can fill out the application on the school district's website.

The district also offers several other meal programs for students, including the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, Breakfast in the Classroom, Grab and Go and Extended Breakfast, After-School Supper or Snack and Reimbursable Salad Bars.

School transportation

Local perspective:

District students who are also District residents can get to school and school-related activities for free using the Kids Ride Free program.

It allows students to ride on the Metrobus or Metrorail for free with a SmarTrip Card.