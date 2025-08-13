DC public schools calendar: Key dates and information for 2025-26
WASHINGTON - Attention parents, it's that time again!
The first day of school is less than two weeks away in Washington, D.C., which means it's time to get ready for the year ahead.
Here's a guide to everything you need to know for the 2025-26 District of Columbia public school year, including key dates and health requirements, along with meal and transportation information:
DC public school calendar
The District of Columbia Public Schools will welcome students at the end of August. Here are some dates to keep in mind:
- August 25: First day of school
- August 28: First day of school for pre-K students
- September 1: Schools closed for Labor Day
- September 23-24: Schools closed for Rosh Hashanah
- October 9: Schools closed for Parent-Teacher Conference Day
- October 10: PD for staff/ no school for students
- October 13: Schools closed for Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples' Day
- November 3: Half-day records and half-day wellness/ no school for students
- November 11: Schools closed for Veterans Day
- November 26-28: Schools closed for Thanksgiving Recess
- December 22-January 1: Schools closed for Winter Recess
- January 2: PD for staff/ no school for students
- January 19: Schools closed for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- January 26: Half-day PD and Half-day Records Day/ no school for students
- February 13: PD for staff/ no school for students
- February 16: Holiday for students
- March 12: Schools closed for Parent-Teacher Conference Day
- March 13: Wellness Day/ no school for students
- April 6: Half-day records and half-day wellness/ no school for students
- April 13-17: Spring recess for students
- May 25: Schools closed for Memorial Day
- June 5: Last day for seniors
- June 16: No school for students
- June 17: Last day for students
For a full list of days off, early dismissals, conferences and religious observances, you can access the full school calendar online.
Health requirements
Before school starts, students are required to complete a health physical, oral health assessment and be up-to-date with certain immunizations.
The District of Columbia Public Schools requires a series of medical forms to be turned in as part of the enrollment process.
Free meals
School breakfast, after-school snacks and after-school meals are free for all DCPS students who qualify for the Free and Reduced-Price Means program.
You can fill out the application on the school district's website.
The district also offers several other meal programs for students, including the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, Breakfast in the Classroom, Grab and Go and Extended Breakfast, After-School Supper or Snack and Reimbursable Salad Bars.
School transportation
District students who are also District residents can get to school and school-related activities for free using the Kids Ride Free program.
It allows students to ride on the Metrobus or Metrorail for free with a SmarTrip Card.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the District of Columbia Public Schools.