DC psychotherapist sentenced to 10 years for child sex abuse material offenses

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The Brief Victor Renato Blythe, 61, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material. Blythe previously worked in the Psychiatry Department at Children’s National Medical Center, specializing in adolescents, according to prosecutors. Blythe must also serve a lifetime of supervised release, register as a sex offender and pay $71,000 in restitution.



Victor Renato Blythe, a 61-year-old former child psychotherapist from Washington, D.C., has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

Federal authorities revealed Blythe's illicit activities began in 2000. Over more than two decades, he amassed over 23,000 illicit images and 300 videos.

What we know:

Blythe previously worked in the Psychiatry Department at Children’s National Medical Center, specializing in adolescents, according to prosecutors. They stated in a press release issued Monday that he used his professional credentials to target victims, even offering private therapy to a local minor in 2023, during which he inappropriately discussed sexuality.

Court records show Blythe spent six years trading files online and coaching other predators on how to groom minors. Federal prosecutors say he also targeted minors directly on Skype.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro condemned Blythe's actions in a statement.

"Victor Blythe spent years hiding behind his credentials as a psychotherapist to gain the trust of vulnerable children, all while secretly collecting and trading the most exploitative images imaginable," she said. "He didn't just collect thousands of images of children being sexually abused; he encouraged others to exploit children. No sentence can undo the harm he caused, but this one ensures he is held accountable."

Following a stipulated trial, Judge Dabney L. Friedrich found Blythe guilty of distributing and possessing child pornography.

What's next:

Although prosecutors requested a 188-month sentence, Judge Friedrich ordered a 10-year prison term. Blythe must also serve a lifetime of supervised release, register as a sex offender and pay $71,000 in restitution.