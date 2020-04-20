DC property crime down nearly 40 percent amid COVID-19 social distancing restrictions

Social distancing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic may have created conditions for at least one improvement in the District - a drop in property crime.

According to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, property crime has dropped nearly 40 percent during the period.

Some other crime statistics remain nearly unchanged – with violent crimes only dropping by 3 percent, and gun crime statistics staying largely unchanged.

The mayor noted that the District is addressing a number of conditions at the municipal jail.

Dozens of inmates at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19, while hundreds more who may have been exposed are isolated.

At least one prisoner, and one staff member have died as a result of the virus.

Bowser said the District is also making changes at the jail after receiving a report from court inspectors, and after consulting with the Centers for Disease Control.

The mayor says some of the changes the District will implement at the jail include training with Personal Protective Equipment, daily showers for inmates in isolation, more tablets, entertainment education, and improved communication between inmates and their lawyers.

