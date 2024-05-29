DC Primary Election: What you need to know

D.C. voters will choose their nominees for council seats, Delegates to the U.S. Congress and Shadow U.S. Senate and Representative offices on June 4.

Who can vote in the D.C. primary election on June 4?

In D.C., primaries are closed – meaning you must be registered with the Democratic, Republican or D.C. Statehood Green parties to vote in primaries.

The D.C. Republican party held their presidential primaries in March, however – and Nikki Haley won. Republicans will make their choices for D.C. Council and Congress.

Democrats will vote on their presidential nominee as well as D.C. Council and Congress.

C heck your registration status and register or update your registration online.

Non-citizen D.C. residents can vote in local elections – in this election, that means ANC and D.C. Council positions.

How to vote early in D.C.

Early in-person voting kicked off on May 26 and will run until June 2.

Early voting centers are open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Voters can vote at any early voting center. Find an early voting center here.

For same-day voter registration, bring proof of residence to a voting center.

How to vote with mail-in ballot in D.C.

All eligible D.C. voters should receive a mail-in ballot ahead of June 4 from the D.C. Board of Elections. If you haven’t received your mail-in ballot, check your voter registration status here.

Your mail-in ballot packet should come with your ballot, a secrecy sleeve, a postage prepaid return ballot envelope and an instruction sheet with your ‘I Voted’ sticker.

To vote, fill out the ballot in blue or black ink and place the ballot into the secrecy sleeve, and seal the secrecy sleeve into the return ballot envelope.

First time voters should also include a copy of a current and valid government-issued photo ID or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government‐issued document that shows your name and address.

All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by June 4. You can also drop your ballot off at a voting center or in a drop-box up until 8:00 p.m. on June 4. Find a drop box location here.

How to vote in person in D.C.

On June 4, 75 voting centers will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Voters can cast their ballot at any of the voting centers.

Any voter in line by 8:00 p.m. will be able to vote.

For same-day voter registration, bring proof of residence to a voting center. If you don’t bring proof of residence, you can still vote – you’ll just have to provide proof of residence to the Board of Elections by June 6 at 5:00 p.m. for your vote to be counted.

What's on the ballot in the D.C. primary election on June 4?

Be prepared for what races you’ll be voting on in the D.C. Primary Election on June 4. You can look up your own sample ballot on the D.C. Board of Elections website.

Here’s a list of candidates for the D.C. primary election:

President

Democratic candidates:

Joe Biden

Marianne Williamson

Armando Perez-Serrato

DC Council

At-large

Democratic candidates:

Robert White

Rodney Red Grant

Statehood Green Party candidates:

Darryl Moch

Ward 2

Democratic candidates:

Ward 4

Democratic candidates:

Janeese Lewis George

Lisa Gore

Paul Johnson

Ward 7

Democratic candidates:

Wendell Felder

Denise Reed

Ebony Payne

Villareal VJ Johnson II

Nate Fleming

Kelvin Brown

Roscoe Grant Jr.

Ebbon A. Allen

Veda Rasheed

Eboni-Rose Thompson

Ward 8

Democratic candidates:

Trayon White Sr.

Rahman Branch

Salim Adofo

Republican candidates:

Nate Derenge

Delegate to the House of Representatives

Democratic candidates:

Kelly "Mikel" Williams

Eleanor Holmes Norton

Republican candidates:

Myrtle Patricia Alexander

Statehood Green Party candidates:

Kymone Freeman

U.S. Senator

Democratic candidates:

Ankit Jain

Eugene D. Kinlow

U.S. Representative

Democratic candidates

Oye Owolewa

Linda L. Gray

Republican candidates: