Expand / Collapse search

DC Police warn of increase in cars being stolen

By
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Car thefts are up nearly 20 percent in the last month as compared to the same period last year, prompting a warning from D.C. Police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The department tweeted Tuesday, warning people to keep their cars locked after several recent theft cases involved cars that were unattended and idling.

Car thefts spike with more delivery drivers on the road

Coronavirus has more people heading to pick up carry out since it's one of the only options for restaurants in the DMV. But are you letting your guard down when it comes to leaving your car running just those few moments to get an order? In the District, it may be behind a significant increase in stolen cars.

FOX 5 spotted delivery drivers or people picking up dinner leaving their cars running and unattended, behavior that thieves look for, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesman John Townsend.

"Keep in mind auto thefts are one of the most opportunistic crimes and thieves are on the lookout for easy prey and so you're just sending an open invitation to a car thief to steal your car," Townsend said.

Crime data in the District show 210 cars were stolen between April 19 and May 19 of this year, a 19 percent increase from the same period last year.

On Monday, police say someone stole a car at gunpoint from a package delivery driver for Amazon in Northwest D.C.

Police are encouraging drivers to be vigilant and lock their cars.