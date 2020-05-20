DC Police warn of increase in cars being stolen

Car thefts are up nearly 20 percent in the last month as compared to the same period last year, prompting a warning from D.C. Police.

The department tweeted Tuesday, warning people to keep their cars locked after several recent theft cases involved cars that were unattended and idling.

FOX 5 spotted delivery drivers or people picking up dinner leaving their cars running and unattended, behavior that thieves look for, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesman John Townsend.

"Keep in mind auto thefts are one of the most opportunistic crimes and thieves are on the lookout for easy prey and so you're just sending an open invitation to a car thief to steal your car," Townsend said.

Crime data in the District show 210 cars were stolen between April 19 and May 19 of this year, a 19 percent increase from the same period last year.

On Monday, police say someone stole a car at gunpoint from a package delivery driver for Amazon in Northwest D.C.

Police are encouraging drivers to be vigilant and lock their cars.