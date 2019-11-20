DC police ‘very concerned’ about missing Northwest man in need of medication

article

D.C. police are “very concerned” about a man who was reported missing after being seen in the 1300 block of Riggs Street, Northwest on Tuesday.

They’re asking for the public’s help as they search for 38-year-old Shaun Clark, who is in need of medication.

Clark is a black male with a medium complexion. He is 5-foot-4 with a slender build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, Clark was wearing a black or navy blue jacket with fur around the hood, and a gray hooded sweatshirt with a “Dallas Cowboys” logo, and gray shoes.

If you can help find Clark, call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

