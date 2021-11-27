DC police shoot at man armed with rifle

article

Police say at least one officer shot at a man armed with a rifle early Saturday in Southeast D.C.

Police say officers responded around 1:35 a.m. to a call of aggravated assault with shots fired in the 2300 block of Chester Street Southeast.

The officers engaged with the suspect, who was armed with a short-barreled rifle. At least one officer shot at the man after repeated commands.

The suspect dropped the rifle then fled in a vehicle, before crashing several blocks later. Police recovered a handgun from the suspect's vehicle.

Police said around 6 a.m. they eventually arrested the suspect.

No injuries were reported.

49 year-old Donald Willis, Jr., of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.