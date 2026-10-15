DC police seek help in identifying suspect in violent gas station robbery

The Brief A suspect is wanted in connection with a violent robbery at a Northeast D.C. gas station store. Police said the suspect assaulted a victim and stole property before fleeing the scene. The suspect was captured on surveillance video, and a $1,000 reward is being offered for information.



D.C. police are asking for the community’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a violent robbery inside a Northeast D.C. gas station store.

What we know:

The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, around 9:35 a.m. in the 900 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. According to police, the suspect approached a victim inside the store at a Shell gas station, assaulted the victim, stole their property and fled the scene.

Surveillance cameras at the gas station captured the suspect, who was wearing a distinctive outfit resembling a 1990s rap video.

The man was dressed in all black, including a tank top, jogging pants, and a Nike beanie, paired with red and black sneakers. The footage also shows him with a cigarette in his mouth, wearing dark sunglasses with gold-colored frames and displaying what appear to be white marks on his arm.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.