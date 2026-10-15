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DC police seek help in identifying suspect in violent gas station robbery

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Washington, D.C.
Published October 15, 2026 10:42 PM EDT
Published October 15, 2026 10:42 PM EDT
Suspect wanted in Northeast DC gas station store robbery
Suspect wanted in Northeast DC gas station store robbery

Suspect wanted in Northeast DC gas station store robbery

D.C. police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at a gas station store in Northeast. 

The Brief

    • A suspect is wanted in connection with a violent robbery at a Northeast D.C. gas station store.
    • Police said the suspect assaulted a victim and stole property before fleeing the scene.
    • The suspect was captured on surveillance video, and a $1,000 reward is being offered for information.

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the community’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a violent robbery inside a Northeast D.C. gas station store.

What we know:

The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, around 9:35 a.m. in the 900 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. According to police, the suspect approached a victim inside the store at a Shell gas station, assaulted the victim, stole their property and fled the scene.

Surveillance cameras at the gas station captured the suspect, who was wearing a distinctive outfit resembling a 1990s rap video. 

The man was dressed in all black, including a tank top, jogging pants, and a Nike beanie, paired with red and black sneakers. The footage also shows him with a cigarette in his mouth, wearing dark sunglasses with gold-colored frames and displaying what appear to be white marks on his arm.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Washington, D.C.D.C. CrimeNews