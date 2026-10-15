DC police seek help in identifying suspect in violent gas station robbery
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the community’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a violent robbery inside a Northeast D.C. gas station store.
What we know:
The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, around 9:35 a.m. in the 900 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. According to police, the suspect approached a victim inside the store at a Shell gas station, assaulted the victim, stole their property and fled the scene.
Surveillance cameras at the gas station captured the suspect, who was wearing a distinctive outfit resembling a 1990s rap video.
The man was dressed in all black, including a tank top, jogging pants, and a Nike beanie, paired with red and black sneakers. The footage also shows him with a cigarette in his mouth, wearing dark sunglasses with gold-colored frames and displaying what appear to be white marks on his arm.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).