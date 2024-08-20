DC police searching for missing 6-year-old boy: Uriah Santiago-Dorsey
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for a missing six-year-old boy.
Police say Uriah Santiago-Dorsey was last seen around 11:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Indiana Avenue, Northwest, Tuesday. He is considered a critical missing person.
Santiago-Dorsey is described as a Black male with a medium complexion, 3’5" tall, weighing about 68 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey button-up shirt, tan pants and green shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Youth & Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or the Real Time Crime Center at 202-727-9099.