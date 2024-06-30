DC police searching for French Bulldog stolen from owner at gunpoint

Image 1 of 3 ▼

D.C. police are asking the public for help finding a French Bulldog stolen from his owner while they were on a walk in Southeast.

According to police, the dog was taken around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.

Police say the victim was walking her French Bulldog in the 1700 block of Fort Davis Street, SE, when the suspect approached the victim with a gun. The suspect took the dog and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and vehicle were caught on surveillance cameras. The dog is a 2-year-old, male French bulldog named "Yurman".

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.