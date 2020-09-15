DC police searching for suspect after 2 children, 2 adults hit by car in Northwest, officials say

Two children and two adults were hit by a car in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening.

Police say at around 4:55 p.m., a delivery driver left his car running unattended in the 3300 Block of 18th Street NW.

According to police, a suspect stole the car and attempted to flee the area.

While attempting to flee the scene, police say the suspect lost control of the car and struck the delivery driver, a woman and two children. The suspect then exited the car and fled the scene on foot.

All four victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police released an image of a suspect who may have been involved in the hit-and-run.

DoorDash released a statement to FOX 5 in response to the incident:

If you have any information that can help the police, call (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.