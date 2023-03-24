DC Police searching for armed kidnapping suspect

DC Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in an armed kidnapping in Southeast.

The offense occurred on Sunday in the 4700 block of South Capitol St. SE around 6:30 p.m.

The suspect was involved in a traffic accident in the 300 block of Southern Ave. SE. The suspect exited their car and entered the victim's car.

The suspect took out a gun and demanded that the victim drive. The victim complied and drove the suspect around until the suspect exited the car and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 28 to 30 years old, approximately 5’10" and approximately 160 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with light blue jeans, a ski mask and he was carrying a green duffel bag.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.