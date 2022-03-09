DC Police search for robbers who met victim on a dating app



Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a robbery and credit card fraud offense that occurred on Wednesday in the 100 Block of Atlantic Street, Southeast.

Around midnight, police say the victim and the suspect agreed to meet at a residence through an online dating app. Once the victim arrived, the victim was met by multiple suspects who assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property.

The victim was able to leave the residence and contact the police. The suspects later fraudulently used the victim’s credit cards, according to police.



The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:





Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

