LOCATED: 5-year-old girl missing from DC located

UPDATE: Police say 5-year-old Mylen King has been located.

Authorities are searching for a 5-year-old girl missing since Saturday from Northeast D.C.

Mylen King was last seen in the 3800 block of Hayes Street on December 11 with her mother. Police say her father reported her missing.

Mylen is described by police as a black female, 3-feet-6-inches tall, 40 pounds, with black braided hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink jacket and a leopard print shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099/text 50411.