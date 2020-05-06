DC Police search for missing 16-year-old mother, 4-month old baby

Authorities in D.C. are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old mother and her 4-month old baby.

Officers say 16-year-old Robinae Moses and 4-month-old Kayden Moses were last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Hayes Street in the Northeast on Monday, May 4. Police say the incident was reported on Tuesday, May 5.

Investigators describe Kayden as a black male, light complexion, 11 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. Robinae is described as a black female with medium brown complexion, 5-feet-6-inches tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and pink Fila sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-576-6768.