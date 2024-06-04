DC police release photos of suspect wanted in deadly Northwest DC shooting

article

Police have released photos of a suspect wanted for a homicide that took place in Northwest D.C. last week.

The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras around 12 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, just moments before a man was shot and killed in the area of Hanover Place, NW.

The victim in the shooting was identified as 34-year-old Maurice Downing, who lived in Northwest.

Officers responded to the area following a report about the shooting but Downing was already dead when they arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspected shooter is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or submit a tip to 50411.



