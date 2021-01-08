DC Police receive 17,000 tips after releasing photos of 'persons of interest' in US Capitol riots

The D.C. Police Department says they have received approximately 17,000 tips related to 'persons of interest' in the U.S. Capitol riots since they released images online.

FILE - Supporters of US President Donald Trump, including member of the QAnon conspiracy group Jake Angeli, aka Yellowstone Wolf (C), enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Dozens of pictures showing supporters of President Donald Trump after storming the U.S. Capitol building were released by authorities on Thursday.

The protesters – who reportedly used irritants to get past law enforcement – were trying to halt Congress from conducting the Electoral Vote count that ultimately cemented President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee stressed that his department was supplementing Capitol police in their efforts to contain and control the situation.

On Thursday, nvestigators had made 69 arrests in connection with what they're describing as "unrest" – and only one of those arrestees was a D.C. resident. Over 40 of those arrests were made in the Capitol Hill area.

Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, have died in connection with the riots. U.S. Capitol Police officals said in a statement that Officer Brian D. Sicknick died Thursday. During the melee, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report