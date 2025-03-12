DC police officer allegedly assaulted; search for suspect underway

article

The Brief DC police are searching for a suspect involved in the assault of an officer in Southeast on March 11. Four men have been arrested, but one suspect, seen in surveillance footage wearing a black hoodie, remains at large. Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.



Authorities are searching for a man accused of assaulting a Metropolitan Police Department officer in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

DC police officer assaulted

The backstory:

According to the department, the incident occurred around 3:59 p.m. on March 11, 2025, when officers from the Seventh District’s Special Missions Unit approached a man consuming marijuana in public in the 2600 block of Birney Place SE. While interacting with the individual, multiple suspects allegedly assaulted the officers.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident and appeared before Judge Glover in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday.

However, police are still looking for one suspect, who was captured on surveillance footage wearing a black hoodie.

Video of the altercation, shared on social media, appears to show an individual approaching an officer from the side and assaulting them. Officers were seen using a handheld spray deterrent during the confrontation with multiple individuals.

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call MPD.