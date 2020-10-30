DC police offering reward for information on Florida Ave stabbing

article

The Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that took place Thursday on Florida Ave NE.

The suspect approached the victim around 9:03 p.m., pulling out a knife and stabbing them before fleeing the scene,a ccording to officials. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are offering a reward of $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible.

If you have any information, call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.