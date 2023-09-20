DC looks to NYPD's camera surveillance program for answers as violent crime surges

D.C.’s Police Chief was in New York City Wednesday to study how the New York Police Department uses its CCTV camera program.

The visit comes as D.C. leaders continue to grapple with how to lower violent crime in the nation’s capital while violent crime figures in other cities, such as New York, have gone down.

"It was really an opportunity for me to just come and see how they work local, state and federal agencies whenever they have different incidents and different activities that are going on in New York City," said acting police chief Pamela A. Smith.

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez learned that D.C. police use the cameras that already exist across the city mainly by going back in to collect evidence after starting an investigation.

But NYPD says they monitor cameras in real-time as soon as something like a carjacking or a shooting happens, and work with federal partners to relay real-time information to officers on the ground.

About a month ago, Smith announced that Mayor Muriel Bowser had approved 50 new CCTV cameras, with a plan to double the number of city-wide cameras over the next two years.

MPD currently has around 30 permanent CCTV cameras, mostly around the downtown area. Those cameras can be monitored live in the Joint Operations Command Center – what usually happens with big events downtown. And then there are around 300 neighborhood cameras.

But that's small compared to the over 60,000 CCTV cameras in New York City.

In New York City, some critics express concern regarding privacy and the potential for racial bias with facial recognition software.

"When it comes to our city council, I’m sure the mayor along with myself and her team will be certain to address transparency when we deal with our CCTV cameras. I think it’s really important that the public knows why we’re using them and how we’re using them, and we will certainly be transparent in that space," said Smith.



