DC police looking for suspect who broke into hotel, sexually abused victim

article

D.C. police are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a hotel room in Northwest and sexually abused a victim inside.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The suspect was recorded on surveillance video around the time of the incident in the 1200 block of 22nd Street, Northwest.

READ MORE: Man killed, 8 others injured in Northwest DC shooting

The break-in occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say he ran away after making sexual contact with the victim.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Maryland man charged in DC 11-year-old’s death pleads not guilty

He is wanted in connection with charges including burglary and sexual abuse.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE